OHP: Four Children Injured In Cherokee County DUI Crash

News

OHP: Four Children Injured In Cherokee County DUI Crash

Posted: Updated:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol believes alcohol was to blame for a Cherokee County crash that sent four young children to the hospital Monday evening.

Troopers said 2001 Acura SUV driven by Holly Horney, 30, of Welling ran off the road while headed west on Highway 100 southeast of Tahlequah just after 5:30 p.m.

The OHP report states Horney had apparently been drinking prior to the crash.

They said five others in the SUV, 24-year-old Kayla Adair of Tahlequah and four children, ages six, three, two and one, were taken to a Tahlequah hospital where they were treated and released.  The report also stated the four children were not wearing seat belts or were in a car seat at the time of the crash.

Horney was taken to a Tulsa hospital where she was admitted.

The OHP says Horney failed to negotiate a curve, causing the the SUV to hit a tree.

