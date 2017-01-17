Water Line Replacement Work Shuts Down Lanes At Tulsa Intersecti - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Water Line Replacement Work Shuts Down Lanes At Tulsa Intersection

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A water line replacement project has a Tulsa intersection down to one lane in all directions starting Tuesday.

City of Tulsa officials say the work will reduce traffic at 61st and Sheridan until June.  The work is part of a project that has been over four years in the making.

In December 2012, a 48-inch wire-wrapped water main broke on 61st between Mingo and Memorial.

12/17/2012 Related Story: Tulsa Water Main Break Floods Neighborhood On 61st Street, Prompts Evacuations

City engineer Paul Zachary says that line installed in the 1970's was essentially defective.  Breaks like that one happened elsewhere across the U.S. because of the pipe's design.  

In Tulsa, the wire-wrapped water line was installed from Mingo to Sheridan.  

Zachary says works on the 48-inch water line's replacement have been underway for several months and has finally reached the 61st and Sheridan intersection.

The city of Tulsa is also working on underground utilities at 41st and Harvard.  That work will keep that intersection down to one lane in each direction until August.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.