Tulsa Aviation Job Fair Looks To Fill 300 Spots For Several Companies

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The aerospace industry is hiring. APA Services, a national placement firm, needs to fill nearly 300 positions for several aviation companies. They are hosting two job fairs in Tulsa Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Hundreds of jobs in the aviation industry are up for grabs, and an APA placement firm says they're trying to fill nearly 300 positions right here in Oklahoma.

The big focus is on jobs in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, and many companies are looking for engineers and technicians.

The firm said mechanics may be the most in-demand job, and they said many of them quit the industry after the 2009 economic crisis.

APA said Tulsa is a hotbed for mechanics so they're hoping to fill some of those jobs.

"The population is rich here as well so we like to hire Tulsa people for Tulsa jobs when we can," said recruiter Nicole Minter. 

The firm said they're planning more fairs this year on a quarterly basis.

The jobs vary from entry level to skilled mechanics, technicians and degreed engineers. There are two times for the job fair at the Renaissance Hotel: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 

The Renaissance Hotel is located at 6808 South 107th East Avenue.

You don't need to make an appointment, but be sure to bring a resume.

