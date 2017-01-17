Boynton Residents Again Coping Without Water - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Boynton Residents Again Coping Without Water

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

For the second time in less than two years, residents of the Muskogee County community of Boynton are without water.

County Emergency Management director Jeff Smith says the leak was discovered Sunday evening and that leak drained the city's water tower by Monday.

Right now, Smith says they have no idea when the leak will be repaired and water service restored.

Smith says his office is now working to get water trucks into Boynton as well as deliver bottled water to residents of the town.

Back in August 2014, Boynton was left without water for three days when a water line broke.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
