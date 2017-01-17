Boynton Residents Again Coping Without Water

For the second time in less than two years, residents of the Muskogee County community of Boynton are without water.

County Emergency Management director Jeff Smith says the leak was discovered Sunday evening and that leak drained the city's water tower by Monday.

Right now, Smith says they have no idea when the leak will be repaired and water service restored.

Smith says his office is now working to get water trucks into Boynton as well as deliver bottled water to residents of the town.

Back in August 2014, Boynton was left without water for three days when a water line broke.

