Broken Arrow To Auction Off Surplus Items Online

Bargain hunters will have their shot at used trucks, cars, snow plows, fitness equipment, office furniture, electronics and much more during the City of Broken Arrow's 12-day online surplus auction.

The online auction is scheduled for January 23 to February 3, city officials stated in a news release.

Interested bidders may view the items in person before placing a bid.

Instructions for scheduling an appointment can be found with the item’s detailed information on the auction website. The online auction website won't go live until January 23.

Once the online auction begins, bidders will have 12 days to participate. The winning bidders must claim their items at the City’s warehouse, 1700 W. Detroit Street.

"The surplus property and equipment has outlived its usefulness to the city," the news release said. "Because the estimated combined value of the items to be sold is in excess of $15,000, it had to be declared surplus by the Council."

Proceeds from the sale of surplus items will be deposited into the General Fund and Broken Arrow Municipal Authority (BAMA) funds, depending on the sold items source funding.

The full list of items available can be viewed here.