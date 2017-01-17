Broken Arrow To Auction Off Surplus Items Online - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow To Auction Off Surplus Items Online

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Bargain hunters will have their shot at used trucks, cars, snow plows, fitness equipment, office furniture, electronics and much more during the City of Broken Arrow's 12-day online surplus auction. 

The online auction is scheduled for January 23 to February 3, city officials stated in a news release. 

Interested bidders may view the items in person before placing a bid.  

Instructions for scheduling an appointment can be found with the item’s detailed information on the auction website. The online auction website won't go live until January 23. 

Once the online auction begins, bidders will have 12 days to participate. The winning bidders must claim their items at the City’s warehouse, 1700 W. Detroit Street.

"The surplus property and equipment has outlived its usefulness to the city," the news release said. "Because the estimated combined value of the items to be sold is in excess of $15,000, it had to be declared surplus by the Council."

Proceeds from the sale of surplus items will be deposited into the General Fund and Broken Arrow Municipal Authority (BAMA) funds, depending on the sold items source funding.

The full list of items available can be viewed here

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.