Cherokee Nation Opens New Casino In Grove

GROVE, Oklahoma -

Cherokee Nation opened the doors of its tenth casino Tuesday, January 17, 2017, and tribal officials said the latest gaming facility brings not only entertainment but also 175 new jobs to the Grand Lake Area.

Cherokee Casino Grove, a $30 million, 30,000-square-foot facility, is located on a 24-acre site at Highway 59 and East 250 Road, the tribe stated in a news release. 

“This new casino allows us to bring our leading entertainment and hospitality experience to Grove,” said Shawn Slaton, chief executive officer of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “We are known for quality guest service, being a great place to work and being an excellent community partner. It is exciting to be a part of this vibrant economy, and we look forward to serving this market.”

The casino features 400 electronic games, a full-service bar, a live music venue, a dance floor, complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and a restaurant offering a variety of lunch and dinner options.

“Cherokee Nation continues to be a good partner in Grove and all of Delaware County. Our new facility creates good-paying jobs and will improve the lives of many local Cherokee Nation citizens,” said Principal Chief Bill John Baker. “The jobs and business growth mean Cherokee Nation is investing our money locally and helping build a stronger economy. Most importantly, we are enabling Cherokees to live better, healthier lives.”

