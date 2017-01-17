UConn Enters Reynolds Center To Face TU Riding 91-Game Winning Streak

The Tulsa women will face what many call the greatest dynasty in sports, the UConn women, winners of 91 straight games.

"It's unbelievable,” said men’s basketball head coach Frank Haith. “They're a machine."

"They" are the model of consistency. The two-time defending national champion Huskies haven't lost in more than two calendar years.

"UConn doesn't do spectacular, flashy things,” explained TU women’s head coach Matilda Mossman. “It's just what they do; they do it really, really well."

The task for TU is a monumental one just by looking at the stats. The golden hurricane scores about 65 points per game while UConn averages 83.

"It's about going out and playing hard,” Mossman stated. “It's about giving it your best shot, and then, whatever happens, happens."

And the key is staying close early.

"We have to keep it close in those first five minutes until we get to that first media timeout because that's when they can really implode on you,” said Mossman.

Coach Mossman agreed with the coachspeak, at first, that her team is trying to treat this like any other game. But, she also acknowledged with the No. 1 team in the country and a 91-game winning streak coming into town, things will feel a little different.

"We start two freshmen and we play two other freshmen a lot,” said Mossman. “They've never been in this kind of atmosphere before, so they're going to be wide-eyed."

TU has never beaten UConn and managed just 30 points in the last meeting.