Tulsa Shop Owners Say Construction Is Bad For Business

TULSA, Oklahoma -

For one part of Tulsa, roadwork has been almost constant for several years and just as one project wraps up, a new intersection will be closed.

It will be a headache as lanes are narrowed to one in each direction until June at 61st and Sheridan and until August at 41st and Harvard.

For Amy Smith, owner of Tulsa's Great Harvest Bread Company at 51st and Sheridan, it's another month, another project.

"Last year, we had it shut down in front of Sheridan and it slowed business literally in half for six solid months," Smith said. 

Even though the construction zone is at 61st and Sheridan, almost a mile away from Amy's business at the Farm Shopping Center, she said construction projects like that causes customers to change their routines.  And that's bad for business.

"I've lived here for twenty years and when there is construction and I drive different roads," Smith said. 

The city acknowledges projects like these are inconvenient, but essential to improving Tulsa's roads.

The completion of 61st and Sheridan will mark the completion of a four and half year effort to replace a two-mile stretch of a faulty 48-inch water line.

Part of it ruptured in December 2012, flooding churches and businesses, trapping cars and even catching a firetruck off guard.

Smith and other business owners have gone to City Council meetings and have emailed the city their concerns.

They aren't against progress, but want to be heard.

"If we're going to attack our road system, maybe we can do it at a slower pace as opposed to attacking every major intersection at the same time," Smith said. 
    

