Tulsa Police Say Resident Shot After Answering Door

One person was taken to the hospital when police say they were shot after answering the door.

Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of North St. Louis Tuesday night.

Police said a man and a woman knocked on the door of the home, then, when the resident opened the door they fired.

The resident was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said they believe the two shooters knew the victim somehow and that the shooting wasn’t random.