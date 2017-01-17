New Habitat For Humanity ReStore Will Be Different From Original

The new store, The Rack, will be more like your typical thrift shop.

Habitat for Humanity is expanding in Tulsa, providing even more ways to build homes for families in need.

They say the new ReStore location will be much different from the original.

The original ReStore location specializes in home improvement products, while the new store, The Rack, will be more like your typical thrift shop.

It’s located at 11th and Memorial, where Value Thrift Store used to be, and will have everything from clothing and toys to small household appliances.

Value Thrift Store went out of business just before Christmas and Habitat for Humanity has spent the last 30 days completely renovating the space.

Cameron Walker with Habitat for Humanity said they hope to take what Value Thrift Store had and continue to build on that in the future.

"Thrift store shopping in general is a huge business across the country,” Walker said. “It's a new venture for us as far as clothing and small homewares, but given that there was an existing business here for about 22 years, we think this is going to be a big win."

Walker said they plan to have a soft opening at the beginning of February with the grand opening slated for March.

In the meantime, they still need donations, especially men's and children's clothing. If you'd like to help, you can drop off items at either the ReStore or The Rack during business hours.