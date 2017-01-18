Mild Day Across Northeast Oklahoma

We’re tracking a system this morning that’s bringing some showers across north TX into southern OK. We’ll include a slight chance in the metro for the first part of the day, but the higher likely hood will remain across the southern third of the state into north TX for the next few hours.

WARN Interactive Radar

A few additional showers or rumbles of thunder may occur around sunset tonight across southeastern OK and into far eastern OK pre-dawn Thursday. Temps are currently in the upper 30's north and lower 40's south along with south winds around 10 mph. Highs today will be in the lower 50's across eastern Ok and slightly warmer to the west. Again, as the main upper level system responsible for this morning’s shower activity moves eastward, we may see a few additional showers later tonight into Thursday morning along and east of the highway 69-75 corridor, but this chance will also remain low for the metro. Temps Thursday morning will start in the 40's and end in the lower 60's.

Stay Connected With The News On 6

The rest of the week appears mild, even warmer compared to this past weekend. Friday morning the lows should be in the upper 40's with highs topping out in the mid-60s. A few days back it looked like we were going to hit 70 but as this point, we’re keeping it around 68 along with south winds around 10 to 20 mph. Gusty winds are possible Friday into Saturday as the first part of the system will be nearing the area. A surface area of low pressure will develop and quickly move from western OK into south-central Kansas Saturday morning. The 2nd surface low (main system) will eject from the high plains into western Ok by Saturday night and into the state Sunday morning to midday. Another upper level system will be nearing the state, and the dynamic energy is stronger in the data. As this occurs, the southeast winds will return from 15 to 25 mph into Saturday and quickly shift from the northwest Sunday morning. Some showers and storms will be possible for the state, including the Tulsa metro by Saturday night into Sunday morning to midday. This system could bring some dry air rapidly into the region Sunday morning to midday. This means showers and storms will be pushing into the area Sunday morning and may move northeast of the area by midday, and remain across the northern third of the state, with lower chances to the south, as northwest winds develop around 10 to 20 mph by midday. Temps Saturday will start in the 50's and end in the upper 60's for the afternoon. Temps will start in the lower 50s Sunday morning and slowly level-off in the mid to upper 40's for the afternoon.

The pattern will support another system nearing the state by Tuesday and Wednesday with colder air moving into the state. While this will knock us down into the 40's for highs, but this air mass will not be from the arctic region. Some snow flurries or a few snow showers will be possible across far northern southern Kansas Tuesday or Wednesday but this will more than likely remain too far north of our area for any impact. This is not expected to be a major system, but will bring some colder air into the state for the middle to end of next week.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone