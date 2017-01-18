Tulsa Wrong-Way Highway Crash Sends Driver To Jail - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Wrong-Way Highway Crash Sends Driver To Jail

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a wrong-way crash on Interstate 244 late Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old Tulsa woman and sent two others to the hospital.

Troopers said Zoey Horner admitted to driving east in the westbound lanes of I-244 near Utica just after 10:45 p.m.  In their report, Horner told them she had consumed several mix drinks at a downtown Tulsa restaurant prior to getting in her truck.  They said she then got onto I-244 and hit a westbound SUV.  The OHP says the driver of a westbound Saturn also swerved to avoid the pickup, hitting a concrete wall.  

That driver and a person in the SUV were taken to the hospital.

The OHP says after a field sobriety test, Zoey Horner was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of DUI, driving under suspension and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Jail records show Horner has a court appearance set for January 25th.

