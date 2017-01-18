Tulsa Edison Middle Schoolers Leave For Donald Trump Inauguration

Almost 60 middle schoolers and adults from Edison Preparatory School are flying to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump. The 51 middle schoolers and seven adults are really excited for the chance to experience history.

They'll join more than 900,000 people on the steps of the Capitol Friday for Trump's inauguration and the Inaugural ball Friday night. The inauguration on Friday is just a part of this trip

They'll also visit landmarks like the monuments and Smithsonian Museum.

The idea was proposed by teacher Matt McAfee last spring and many of these kids have been working to raise the $2,000 needed to go.

1/18/17 Related Story: Edison Middle Schoolers To Attend Presidential Inauguration

Matthew Overholt said it was an easy sell to his parents.

"It sorta kinda started late last year when Mr. McAfee told us about it," he said. "I sorta kinda thought I wasn't going to get to go; I just told my parents about it for the heck of it. And they turned out to be able to let me go."

The Edison crew was to arrive in D.C. around noon. They're using a tour group with experience in this kind of travel, so everything is set up and ready to roll.