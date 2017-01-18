Police Arrest Tulsa Man Driving Stolen Car - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Arrest Tulsa Man Driving Stolen Car

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a 36-year-old Tulsa man early Wednesday after finding him driving a car that had been reported stolen.  

Officers were looking for the car when they spotted John Proffitt pulling out a motel parking lot in the 8800 block of East Skelly Drive just before 3:45 a.m.

Police said when they pulled the car over, Proffitt got out and ran.  After a short foot chase, officers arrested him.

John Proffitt was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Jail records show Proffitt has a court appearance set for January 25th.

