Police Arrest Tulsa Man Driving Stolen Car

Police arrested a 36-year-old Tulsa man early Wednesday after finding him driving a car that had been reported stolen.

Officers were looking for the car when they spotted John Proffitt pulling out a motel parking lot in the 8800 block of East Skelly Drive just before 3:45 a.m.

Police said when they pulled the car over, Proffitt got out and ran. After a short foot chase, officers arrested him.

John Proffitt was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Jail records show Proffitt has a court appearance set for January 25th.