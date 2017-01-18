Pryor Buys Body Cameras For Entire Police Force

Pryor's city council gave its approval Tuesday for the purchase of 23 body cameras and related equipment for the police department.

Police Chief Dennis Nichols says this will allow every one of his officers to have a body camera.

"We hope that these cameras will protect our officers as well as the public. We want to be as transparent with the public as possible," Chief Dennis Nichols said.

He says the total cost of the 23 cameras and equipment is $32,510.75.