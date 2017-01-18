Tulsa Woman Charged For Permitting Child Sexual Abuse

A Tulsa woman was charged with permitting child sexual abuse in her home, according to online court documents.

Marisela Silverston, 38, was arrested Wednesday morning.

The child told a teacher that a man in the home was sexually touching her, police said.

The child also told Silverston about it, Silverston confronted the man and he apologized but Silverston never asked the man to leave because he was helping out financially, police said.

The man, Ruzvel Martinez, 37, was arrested January 10, 2017, and was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old, according to online court records.

Silverston has a January 25 court date and Martinez is scheduled to appear in court February 10.