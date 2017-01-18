Tulsa Woman Charged For Permitting Child Sexual Abuse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Woman Charged For Permitting Child Sexual Abuse

Posted: Updated:
Marisela Silverston mug Marisela Silverston mug
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman was charged with permitting child sexual abuse in her home, according to online court documents. 

Marisela Silverston, 38, was arrested Wednesday morning. 

The child told a teacher that a man in the home was sexually touching her, police said. 

The child also told Silverston about it, Silverston confronted the man and he apologized but Silverston never asked the man to leave because he was helping out financially, police said. 

The man, Ruzvel Martinez, 37, was arrested January 10, 2017, and was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old, according to online court records.

Silverston has a January 25 court date and Martinez is scheduled to appear in court February 10. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.