News: Crime

Good Samaritan Carjacked At Gunpoint Outside Tulsa Business

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for three people after a Good Samaritan was carjacked at gunpoint outside a Tulsa business Wednesday evening.

Officers said the crime happened outside Merritt's Bakery in the 3200 block of East 15th Street just before 6:15 p.m.

Police say the victim left the business to help three people who needed a jump start for their SUV.  But police said the three, two men and a woman instead pulled out a gun and stole the victim's 2006 Hyundai Sonata with an Oklahoma license plate 972GNS.

Officers towed the suspect's SUV.   

Police said the victim was not injured.

