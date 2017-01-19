Good Samaritan Carjacked At Gunpoint Outside Tulsa Business

Police are looking for three people after a Good Samaritan was carjacked at gunpoint outside a Tulsa business Wednesday evening.

Officers said the crime happened outside Merritt's Bakery in the 3200 block of East 15th Street just before 6:15 p.m.

Police say the victim left the business to help three people who needed a jump start for their SUV. But police said the three, two men and a woman instead pulled out a gun and stole the victim's 2006 Hyundai Sonata with an Oklahoma license plate 972GNS.

Officers towed the suspect's SUV.

Police said the victim was not injured.