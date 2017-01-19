Tulsa Police Find Man Hiding In Stolen Travel Trailer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Find Man Hiding In Stolen Travel Trailer

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a Tulsa man after finding him hiding in a stolen travel trailer Wednesday afternoon.

He was identified as 36-year-old Gregory Luna.

Police say officers on patrol spotted a pickup, which had been reported stolen, parked in the 100 block of North Columbia Place.  They said they spoke to a man who they'd seen getting into the truck and learned about the trailer parked in the back yard.  

When they searched the trailer they found Gregory Luna hiding in a bedroom, wedged between the bed and a wall, covered by a stack of clothing.
Officers also recovered a handgun, tools, credit cards, keys and a horse saddle.  

Police said all the items had been taken in several local burglaries over the past week.

Police say the travel trailer was reported stolen from the Golden Eagle Federal Credit Union on North Memorial.

Gregory Luna was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including being in possession of stolen property.  Jail records show he has a court appearance set for January 26th.

