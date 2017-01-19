Bullet Ricochets Off Metal Plate In Cherokee County Man's Neck; - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Bullet Ricochets Off Metal Plate In Cherokee County Man's Neck; Sister Arrested

Posted: Updated:
Gretchen Thurman was arrested in connection to the shooting. Gretchen Thurman was arrested in connection to the shooting.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A bullet ricocheted after striking a metal plate in a Cherokee County man's neck, according to law enforcement. Authorities say the plate in Robert Thurman's neck may have saved him from paralysis or worse.

The Tahlequah Daily Press reports Thurman called police Friday night and told dispatchers his sister shot him. Undersheriff Jason Chennault told the newspaper that Thurman had an entry and exit wound in the back of his neck. They learned he had a metal plate in his neck from a previous car crash, and bullet apparently hit the plate and ricocheted out before going into a door frame.

"If not for the metal plate, he may have been paralyzed, at the least," Chennault said.

Gretchen Thurman, the victim's sister, was arrested on a complaint of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Her brother was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital the same night he was shot.

Investigators took a 9mm gun and one shell casing from the mobile home where the shooting took place.

Read more at the Tahlequah Daily Press.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.