OSBI: Watts Man Shot After Threatening Deputy With Metal Pipe

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Adair County.

Investigators say a deputy killed a domestic violence suspect near Watts, which is on this side of the Arkansas state line.

Sheriff Jason Ritchie said he couldn't comment while the OSBI investigates the case.

The scene was a house in Adair County, just outside of Watts, in the 47200 block of East 610 Road Wednesday night at 7:30.

Authorities responded to a domestic abuse call, and, according to the OSBI - that's when 40-year-old Stoney McJunkin came out of the house holding a metal pipe.

When he refused to drop it, according to the OSBI, a deputy fired, killing McJunkin.

The call was answered by a police officer from the nearby town of Watts, but the jurisdiction is Adair County.

The sheriff would only say his deputy wasn't injured in the confrontation and that OSBI agents were handling the investigation.

McJunkin had a criminal record. In 2008 he was sentenced to 10 years for drug possession with intent to distribute. He had served time and was on probation.

Family members at the home didn't want to speak about the case to explain what led up to the call for police and the confrontation with officers.

McJunkin's body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The OSBI will report to the district attorney's office to review the shooting.