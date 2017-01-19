Bixby Man Sentenced To Life For Child Molestation

A Bixby man has been sentenced to life in prison for the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old child. William Jerrell Garretson was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

In December, 2016, Garretson entered a guilty plea without the benefit of a plea recommendation.

Prosecutor Mark Morgan argued for the stiff sentence, stating that when Garretson was 14, he sexually abused a 6-year-old relative. When Garretson was 18, prosecutors say Garretson admitted to having sex with his 15-year-old girlfriend, though he was never charged in that incident.