Tulsa City Leaders Gather To Discuss Effects Of 'Systemic Racism'

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa city leaders are discussing the effects of systemic racism on the city and the people who live here. 

The Community Service Council hosted 'A Listening Conference on Systemic Racism,' which was held Thursday at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Nearly 20 speakers took the stage to talk about the effects racism has on our city.

The CSC hosted the free event, which includes a panel discussion from leaders on how they're combating systemic racism, which they say is unintentional racism and racial undertones they don't realize they're buying into. 

Participants also had the opportunity to meet in small groups to discuss strategies to counteract the lingering, and sometimes hidden, effects of systemic racism on individuals and families in Tulsa.

Participants broke into small groups to discuss strategies to counter the issue.

Leaders said these are much-needed talks.

"I think this is what makes Tulsa a great place to do this...is that there is recognition across the city that we have more work to do," said Heather Hope-Hernandez with the Community Service Council. 

One speaker referenced the city's handling of the Terence Crutcher shooting as proof that Tulsa wants to be an inclusive, problem-solving community.

