Broken Arrow Police Investigating Fatal Wreck

News

Broken Arrow Police Investigating Fatal Wreck


BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a fatal wreck.

According to Corporal Leon Calhoun, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 1:45 Thursday afternoon in the 5500 block of South Elm Place.

He said a Dodge pickup going north on Elm Place hit a Toyota Prius going south attempted to turn east onto Miami Street.

Calhoun said the driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.

He said the driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Calhoun said witnesses said the pickup was “traveling at excessive speeds” before the crash.

