Signing is an exciting day for all student-athletes, and that day was nothing less for Muskogee defensive back Kamren Curl.

On Thursday, he chose to attend the University of Arkansas over Oklahoma, Texas Christian University, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Baylor.

The three-star safety originally committed to Texas Tech but decommitted during this past season.

When asked about his decision, it was all about competing in the SEC.

"They play in the SEC, the best conference in the country," he stated.

Before picking UA, Curl had over half of the room fooled by going for the OU hat before grabbing the one that read "Arkansas."

So, it's "Woo pig!" for Curl as he embarks on his collegiate journey.

Check out Curl's highlight reel here: KAMREN CURL SR- CLASS OF 2017