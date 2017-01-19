Gore Family's Pet Pony Shot With An Arrow

A Green Country family is asking for help after someone shot their pony with an arrow.

The Shetland pony named Snowy was a gift for a 3-year-old boy named Remington, who has a birthday coming up on January 31.

Snowy was hit on her ear and on her shoulder and the owners are just trying to figure out who did it and why, so nobody else gets hurt.

Remington has even been sharing her with his 6-year-old brother Brantley.

"They think they're cowboys," said the boys' mom, Rachel Bellman.

Bellman went outside to feed Snowy the morning after she came home and realized the pony wandered off.

The boys' father found her in the neighbor's yard with a broad head arrow in her ear, left for dead.

"With all the blood, I was just praying that she was gonna make it," Bellman said.

The family called police and a vet and then waited to learn what would happen to Snowy next.

"When the vet got here, some of the cartilage had to be removed, so she's always gonna have a floppy ear that won't stand up right," Bellman said.

Since the incident, the Bellman family has upgraded Snowy's fencing.

"Something she can't get out of," Bellman said.

But the family is hoping Gore police can find out who is responsible.

Bellman said it would be another story if someone hit Snowy once by accident.

"But a second one? Two is not a mistake - that's intent," she said.

The family is offering a $300 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

In the meantime, Bellman wants one thing.

"I think that the kids deserve an apology," Bellman said.

Snowy may not be fully recovered by Remington's fourth birthday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gore police at 918-489-5963.