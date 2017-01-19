TPS Athletic Hall Of Fame Adds 12 New Members - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPS Athletic Hall Of Fame Adds 12 New Members

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The TPS Athletic Hall of Fame inducted 12 new members Thursday night.

Former Oklahoma head coach and Central star Billy Tubbs is a member of this year's class.

Tubbs stated that he didn't reach this honor by himself.

"It's special from the standpoint that when I coached, I always said that any honor that anybody on our team gets is shared by the whole team,” Tubbs recalled. “So, this is a really great honor for me; I share it with every player that ever played for me.”

The other inductees were Cathy Durbin Barkley, Daniel Ford, Nate Harris, LaNita Luckey-Keys, Wally Maurer, Carl Morton, Shea Seals, Jackson Todd, David Vickers, H.J. Green and Julius Pegues.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.