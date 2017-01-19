TPS Athletic Hall Of Fame Adds 12 New Members

The TPS Athletic Hall of Fame inducted 12 new members Thursday night.

Former Oklahoma head coach and Central star Billy Tubbs is a member of this year's class.

Tubbs stated that he didn't reach this honor by himself.

"It's special from the standpoint that when I coached, I always said that any honor that anybody on our team gets is shared by the whole team,” Tubbs recalled. “So, this is a really great honor for me; I share it with every player that ever played for me.”

The other inductees were Cathy Durbin Barkley, Daniel Ford, Nate Harris, LaNita Luckey-Keys, Wally Maurer, Carl Morton, Shea Seals, Jackson Todd, David Vickers, H.J. Green and Julius Pegues.