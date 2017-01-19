Owasso Same-Sex Couple Legally Recognized By Cherokee Nation

Dawn and Kathy Reynolds-McKinley filed for a marriage license with the tribe back in 2004.

An Owasso couple is now legally recognized as a same-sex couple by the Cherokee Nation.

Dawn and Kathy Reynolds-McKinley filed for a marriage license with the tribe back in 2004. The tribe denied it, then, passed an ordinance banning gay marriage.

The tribe's attorney general reversed that law in December, saying the tribe will officially recognize same-sex marriages.

The Cherokee district court said Dawn and Kathy, as well as another same-sex couple, are now legally registered.