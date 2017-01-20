Owasso Police Standoff Ends With Two Arrests - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Owasso Police Standoff Ends With Two Arrests

Christopher Allen and Teia Newberry [Tulsa County jail]
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Two Owasso residents are in the Tulsa County jail following a standoff Friday afternoon.

Owasso Police said officers had gone to the home of 38-year-old Christopher Allen in the 8200 block of North 127th East Avenue to serve a felony warrant.

They said Allen and a woman identified as 37-year-old Teia Newberry refused to answer the door and barricaded themselves inside.

Police Chief Scott Chambless says the department's tactical team was then called out.

"As well as they knocked on the door and announced that there was a warrant, and we weren't going to leave, and he needed to come out,” said Owasso Chief Scott Chambless. 

“That's what made this a barricaded situation, is that we knew he was in there and he was refusing to come out." 

Chief Chambless said officers had to use tear gas to force Allen and Newberry to leave the home and arrested.

Christopher Allen and Teia Newberry were booked into jail on complaints including obstruction of a police officer.

