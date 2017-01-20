Oklahoma Native, Former Jets Star Mark Gastineau Battling Seriou - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Native, Former Jets Star Mark Gastineau Battling Serious Brain Diseases

Posted: Updated:

Former New York Jets star Mark Gastineau says he's battling serious brain diseases he believes were caused by concussions in football.

In a New York radio interview, the Oklahoma native revealed he was diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson's a year ago.

He blames it on poor tackling technique and wants to help coaches and players follow proper techniques.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.