Tulsa County Jail Detention Officer Arrested For Providing Contraband To Inmates

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a jail detention officer late Friday on multiple complaints including providing contraband to inmates, a TCSO news release states.

Officer Dominick Anthony Angora, 21, was arrested as he arrived for his shift at David L. Moss after detectives searched him.

The sheriff's office said jail investigators began looking into a tip that claimed Angora was providing contraband to inmates in recent weeks. It said the search confirmed the tip.

Angora was promptly terminated from the TCSO.

He's being booked on complaints of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a scheduled II drug and conspiracy to commit a felony, TCSO said.

Angora has been a TCSO employee since November 2, 2016.