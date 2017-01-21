Tulsa Police K-9 Officers Assist With Arrest Of Wanted Man

Tulsa Police used K-9 officers and their helicopter to arrest a wanted man and his female passenger late Friday.

Officers said they spotted 27-year-old Casey Potter driving north on Sheridan and tried to stop his vehicle. After a short chase which ended in a field in the 2400 block of North Yale, police said both Potter and 49-year-old Rita Horn got out and ran off.

Police surrounded the neighborhood and called for help from TPD's helicopter and K-9 officers. They said after a lengthy foot chase, both were taken into custody.

Officers say they also recovered a moderate amount of narcotics on Potter.

Both Casey Potter and Rita Horn were taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for dog bites then booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Jail records show both have court appearances set for January 27th.