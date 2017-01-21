Rain Showers Headed To Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rain Showers Headed To Eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Unseasonable warmth continues as we head into our weekend, but rain chances are on the way that may impact a few of your weekend plans.

Clouds will be on a steady increase throughout our Saturday as moisture increases ahead of an approaching storm system. Despite the increase in cloud cover, we’ll still see another very mild day with afternoon temperatures climbing back into the 60's.

By late afternoon, an isolated storm or two will be possible across southeastern Oklahoma, with a few strong wind gusts or small hail not out of the question. Rain chances become more likely for the majority of eastern Oklahoma after sunset and into our Saturday night as a low pressure system sweeps across the southern Plains.

Scattered showers and storms are likely tonight and also into Sunday morning across eastern Oklahoma, so keep some rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans tonight or early morning church service plans on Sunday. No severe weather is anticipated, but a few locally heavy storms will be possible.

Showers and storms look to be clearing out of eastern Oklahoma for the afternoon hours on Sunday with a return to a very strong northwest breeze behind a cold front. Afternoon temperatures will likely hold in the 50's on Sunday, though it’ll feel a bit chillier with that blustery northwest wind.

Despite Sunday’s cold front, temperatures look to remain above normal heading into next week with highs back in the 50s to near 60 on Monday. Temperatures look to soar into the 70's by Tuesday, and with a strong southwest wind returning by then fire danger will be quite high.

Things will be getting “back to normal”, or at least closer to normal, by the middle of next week as another cold front brings chillier air back to Green Country. Highs will be dropping back into the 40's by mid-late next week, which is much more typical for this time of year. But, for the time being there is no Arctic air on the horizon!

