Deputies Investigate Apparent LeFlore County Murder-Suicide

Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in rural LeFlore County Friday morning.

Sheriff Rob Seale told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the victim, 52-year-old Nola Robertson, was found at around 10 a.m. in a car near the Maxey Cemetery west of Wister on Highway 271.

Seale says the suspect, 55-year-old William Robertson, then apparently committed suicide at the Mt. View Cemetery located south of Wister.

“Two separate vehicles. He was in another vehicle and shot at her while traveling down the road is the way it appears,” Seale said.

“And then after she wrecked, got out of his vehicle, shot her again, and then fled the scene where he came here and shot himself.”

Deputies says it appears a recent divorce likely led to the murder, adding the two had some history of domestic issues in the past.