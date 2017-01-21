Creek Nation Plans Major Makeover For Old Council House

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is about to bring life back into its century old council house.

Fences have gone up around the historic square. The Creek Nation bought its council house back from the City of Okmulgee in 2010.

The council house at one point, served as the tribe's main government complex.

Secretary of Interior Affairs Chris Azbell for the Creek Nation says the council house will be the anchor for Okmulgee's downtown revitalization.

"The only modern amenity will be he electricity, the AC units and the bathroom. Everything else will be basically put back to period specific 1878 to 1906 circa that period," said Chris Azbell.

Groundbreaking is set for next month. Construction should take about nine months.