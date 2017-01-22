Tulsa Police: Driver Returns To Intersection Where Man Found Dea - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police: Driver Returns To Intersection Where Man Found Dead

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An elderly man was killed crossing 71st Street near Mingo in Tulsa Sunday morning. The driver left the scene, but police said he returned later after hearing about the incident while at work.

The body was discovered by a woman driving by just after 7 a.m., according to Corporal Brian Collum, TPD. 

Collum told News On 6 the victim is an older man, 80 to 85, who lives in a nearby senior living complex. He bought food at McDonald's then was crossing the street.

"It was quite obvious he had been hit by a vehicle," Collum said.

A man driving a Ford Explorer came back to the scene around 8:30 a.m. His vehicle had damage to the front grill and hood.

He told police he did not know he hit anyone, Collum said. Parts of the vehicle left in the roadway match the damage to the Explorer, he said.

"The gentleman that was driving the SUV said he just didn't see anything, he was trying to deal with the heavy rain," the corporal said.

Collum said the driver was interviewed at the Mingo Division. Police say the man was not crossing at a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing. 

"The preliminary investigation did not reveal any moving violations on the part of the driver," records show.

"Traffic Unit investigators will complete the investigation and turn the results over to the Tulsa County District Attorney for a decision on any potential criminal Police cleared the scene around 9 a.m.

No names have been released.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
