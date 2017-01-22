Sapulpa Water Main Break Repaired - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sapulpa Water Main Break Repaired

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Sapulpa police say a downtown-area water line break affected water pressure for some city residents Sunday. The break was located on Lincoln between Walnut and Maple, authorities say.

Crews at the scene said the break took place around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, January 22. The 8-inch pipe supplies about a three-block radius. The break was fixed around 3:15 p.m.

The city opened the street up to traffic at that time.

 

