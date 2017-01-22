Tulsa March For Life Supports 'Those Who Have No Voice'

The eighth annual Tulsa March for Life got underway at 1 p.m., starting at the Holy Family Cathedral, 122 West 8th Street in Tulsa.

Organizers say the peaceful, interfaith march and rally celebrates the sanctity of life and is held on the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade. It's also held to show solidarity with the national March for Life held in Washington, D.C.

Bishop David A. Konderla, Bishop of Tulsa, celebrated a mass at the cathedral at noon.

Organizers said they marched as a voice for those who have no voice, and a march of peace and love.

The march route went south to 10th Street, east to Boston Avenue, north to 6th Street before ending in a rally at the H.A. Centennial Chapman Green at 6th and Main.

Other groups speaking at and supporting the annual event include St. Gregory's University in Shawnee, the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broken Arrow, Bishop Kelly High School, Oral Roberts University, First United Methodist, Redeemer Covenant Church, Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, Tulsa Bible Church, Church of the Holy Spirit Anglican Church and the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa.

In 2016, more than 1,500 Pro-Life supporters participated in the march, a news release states.

