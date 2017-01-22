Sapulpa Police Name Victims In Double Homicide At Gas Station - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Sapulpa police said they're investigating the deaths of two people found inside a convenience store Sunday night. They've been identified as store clerk Mohid Khandker, 46, and customer Robert Fields, 40.

Khandker is a Tulsa resident, and Fields is from Sapulpa.

Police say they have a person of interest in the double homicide but are wanting to catch up to him before they release his name.

Police responded to a 911 call made by a customer who walked inside the Gas and Shopping convenience store near Burnham and Main and found two people dead, said Sapulpa Police Capt. Glenn Coffey. 

The customer found Fields lying dead on the floor and called police. Officers found Khandker dead behind the counter and say he was a store clerk.

Sapulpa Police said they believe the shooter was carrying a semi-automatic handgun. They've shared a photo of the suspected murderer and his vehicle - a newer model, dark-colored, four-door SUV.

The motive in the shooting is unknown at the moment.

"We were dispatched to this convenience store about a victim laying on the floor bleeding and our reporting party gave us a call on 911," Coffey said. "We respond down here and there is a victim that is laying inside on the floor bleeding. At this time we are unsure what has happened."

Major Mike Reed said it's a rare case for the city.

"We don't have very many homicides," he said. "We might average one a year. Some years, we don't have many.

"Our guys are gonna be working around the clock until we can get some resolution for this."

SPD is urging anyone with information to call the Sapulpa Police Department at 918-224-3862. 

