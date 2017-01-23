Pittsburg County Deputy Searching For Owner Of Military Medals

Deputy Randy Hass is asking if anyone recognizes the box of medals to contact him.

A Pittsburg County deputy needs help to find the owner of a box of military medals.

He found the box during an investigation and wants to return the medals and ribbons to the rightful owner.

If you know who the box belongs to, call the Pittsburg County Sheriff's office at 918-423-5858.