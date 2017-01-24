Man Attacks Tulsa Police Car With Baseball Bat

Tulsa Police are looking for a man who attacked a patrol car early Tuesday with a baseball bat.

Officers were taking a suspect to the Tulsa County jail at about 1:45 a.m. when they stopped at 49th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard. A man walked up to the officer's car and hit it numerous times with a baseball bat then ran away.

Police called in their helicopter but could not locate the man.

They said neither the officer nor the prisoner in the patrol car was injured in the attack.