Man Attacks Tulsa Police Car With Baseball Bat

Tulsa police served a search warrant at the house of a man who is suspected of burglarizing more than a dozen businesses.More >>
It took more than a year, but a baby found dead inside a Tulsa shed finally has justice tonight. A judge sentenced the 6-month old's mother to 25 years and her boyfriend to life in prison for child neglect and drug possession. 7/27/2017 Related Story: Neglect Trial For Tulsa Parents Of Dead 6-Month-Old Coming To Close "Arrow was a victim because of drug addiction, he was a silent voice," Tulsa District Attorney Steven Kunzweiler said. Arrow Hyden lived just six...More >>
