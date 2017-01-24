'La La Land' Dominates 2017 Oscar Nominations

The coveted list of nominees for the Oscars were announced Tuesday morning from Hollywood.

The Oscars will be awarded on February 26 in a ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Here are the nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards:

Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Cinematography:

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Best Documentary Feature:

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“Extremis”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

Foreign Language Film:

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman”

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”

Live Action Short Film:

“Ennemis Interieurs”

“La femme et Le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

Lead Actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Sound Editing:

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Sound Mixing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Production Design:

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Visual Effects:

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Costume Design:

“Allied

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

Original Score:

”Jackie,” Mica Levi

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

“Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

“Moonlight,” Nicholas Britell

“Passengers,” Thomas Newman

Original Song:

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls”

“City of Stars” from “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“Hw Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Original Screenplay:

“Hell or High Water,” Taylor Sheridan

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

“The Lobster,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

“20th Century Women,” Mike Mills

Adapted Screenplay:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Animated Feature:

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Animated Short:

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Film Editing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

Lead Actress:

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Directing:

“Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Mel Gibson

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins

Best Picture:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”