News: Crime

Tulsa Man Charged With Abuse Of Baby, Mother Charged For Allowing It

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 28-year-old Tulsa man was charged with child abuse by injury of a 5-month-old baby and the baby's 29-year-old mother was also charged with permitting child abuse, court records state.

Jason Faris Scott and Tressie Rose Shaffer were arrested January 24 by Tulsa Police after a Tulsa County District Court judge issued warrants for their arrests, according to court documents.

The district attorney's filing states Scott abused the baby between December 22 and December 28, 2016, causing bilateral subdural hematomas, bilateral retinal hemorrhages and/or facial bruises and lacerations. 

The DA said the baby's mother continued to allow Scott to have access to her child when she knew or reasonably should have known that would put the baby at risk of harm. 

The judge set their bond at $50,000 each. Scott and Shaffer both scheduled to appear in court January 31.

