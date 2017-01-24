Sand Springs Education Foundation Receives $8K Donation

The Sand Springs Education Foundation has an extra $8,000 in the bank this evening.

It's money that will help pay for teacher classroom grants in Sand Springs schools, and it comes courtesy of Bill Knight Lincoln and the Lincoln Motor Company.

It's the result of 400 Sandites test-driving new Lincoln vehicles through Lincoln's Driven-to-Give campaign.

In return, Lincoln gives the Foundation $25 for every test drive.

"We've done this with Jenks, we've done this with Union and we've done this with Sand Springs. And what we've seen is Sand Springs has been by far the biggest supporter,” Bill Knight said.

Over four years now, Bill Knight and Lincoln have contributed $30,000 to the Sand Springs Education Foundation through their Driven-to-Give campaign.