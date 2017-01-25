Longtime Okmulgee Times Newspaper Editor Dies

The longtime editor of the Okmulgee Times newspaper, who was also part-time movie actor as well as a sports announcer, died last week at his home.

Herman Brown, 60, became the editor of the newspaper in 1990.

According to the newspaper, Brown loved small town life. He and his wife, Terri, raised three children who all graduated from Okmulgee High School.

Another passion for Brown was being an actor. He had both speaking and non-speaking parts in some 40 independent films. That list includes, "The Killer Inside Me," "Thunderstruck" and "The Prizefighter."

Brown was also a radio sports broadcaster covering Okmulgee High School football, basketball and baseball games.

Herman Brown's memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, January 29, in the Brock Memorial Gym at Okmulgee High School.

"We want to invite everyone to 'Fill up Brock for Herman,' and to wear red and black - Okmulgee Bulldog colors," said Herman's daughter, Emily Galvez.

Immediately after the service at Brock Gym, there will be a celebration of his life at First Baptist Church Gym, she said.