Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Disabled Oklahoma Man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Disabled Oklahoma Man

Posted: Updated:
KXII photo KXII photo
BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities arrested a Paoli reserve police officer after he was charged with sexually assaulting a man with down syndrome.

Prosecutors filed the charged in Bryan County this week.

Choctaw Tribal Police say Bryon Gordon, 45, forced the victim to to perform several sex acts.

According to KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, the victim told investigators that it happened several times when the two would visit the Choctaw Casino hotel in Durant.

"My attorney is certain as soon as the district attorney looks at the report and watches my interview, that the DA will not want to touch those charges," Gordon said.

Bryon Gordon is currently out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.