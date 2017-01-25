Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Disabled Oklahoma Man

Authorities arrested a Paoli reserve police officer after he was charged with sexually assaulting a man with down syndrome.

Prosecutors filed the charged in Bryan County this week.

Choctaw Tribal Police say Bryon Gordon, 45, forced the victim to to perform several sex acts.

According to KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, the victim told investigators that it happened several times when the two would visit the Choctaw Casino hotel in Durant.

"My attorney is certain as soon as the district attorney looks at the report and watches my interview, that the DA will not want to touch those charges," Gordon said.

Bryon Gordon is currently out of jail on a $50,000 bond.