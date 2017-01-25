Caught On Video: Train Plows Into Semi At Utah Crossing

Utah Transit Authority says the crossing gates were up when a commuter train hit a FedEx truck at a crossing in North Salt Lake City over the weekend.

A police video of the crash shows the crossing bars were up and flashing lights and bells were not activated when the train plowed into the semi.

The UTA says at the time of the incident the gates were affected by weather conditions and were down and active, as programmed. They said the an employee responded to the crossing where gates were down and the gates moved into an up position.

Authorities says there were no serious injuries because of the crash.