McDonald's To Give Away Bottles Of Big Mac Sauce In Tulsa, Broken Arrow

Thursday, McDonald's will do something it has never done in the U.S. before, it will give away its signature Big Mac sauce.

The company says in Tulsa and Oklahoma City as well as across the nation there will be a total of 10,000 limited edition bottles of special sauce given away.

There are two Tulsa area locations distributing the sauce:

9525 East 71st Street and Mingo in Tulsa

1250 East Albany in Broken Arrow

The bottles will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis and quantities available are limited and vary by location. In order to receive the sauce customers must line up and say, "There's a Big Mac for that."

McDonald’s recently introduced a new lineup of Big Mac’s including the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac.

The Mac Jr. is for those who prefer a slightly smaller portion size and the Grand Mac is bigger and bolder with 1/3 pound of meat.