State Court Upholds Life Sentence In Fatal Tulsa Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

State Court Upholds Life Sentence In Fatal Tulsa Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
Deonta Dixon [Oklahoma Department of Corrections] Deonta Dixon [Oklahoma Department of Corrections]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 25-year-old man who was convicted of shooting a Tulsa man to death four years ago.

The court handed down the decision Wednesday to Deonta Deangelo Dixon, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the January 4, 2013, shooting death of 31-year-old Ronnie Stanley.

1/5/2015 Related Story: Police Arrest 3 Tulsa Men In First Murder Of 2013  

Stanley was shot in the head and his body was discovered lying in a Tulsa County road. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators say the shooting followed an ongoing dispute over money.

Dixon was one of several defendants who were charged in Stanley's death. Among other things, Dixon claimed in his appeal that the evidence was insufficient to convict him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.