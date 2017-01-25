State Court Upholds Life Sentence In Fatal Tulsa Shooting

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 25-year-old man who was convicted of shooting a Tulsa man to death four years ago.

The court handed down the decision Wednesday to Deonta Deangelo Dixon, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the January 4, 2013, shooting death of 31-year-old Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley was shot in the head and his body was discovered lying in a Tulsa County road. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators say the shooting followed an ongoing dispute over money.

Dixon was one of several defendants who were charged in Stanley's death. Among other things, Dixon claimed in his appeal that the evidence was insufficient to convict him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.