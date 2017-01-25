BAPD: Student May Face Charges For Threatening Student On School Bus

A Broken Arrow high school student may face charges after threatening his classmates on the school bus.

Police officers are now investigating, and want everyone to know they take threats seriously.

Wednesday, police officers made the bus driver pull over near the Broken Arrow Expressway and Elm.

They did not find any weapons, but that does not mean there won't be any consequences.

Tenth-grader Kady Kepford said she was getting on the bus when she heard an argument between two girls and two guys. Then, one student took it too far.

"I guess, like, as he was sitting down he mumbled, 'I'm going to shoot you,' or something like that. But I don't think he meant it, like, seriously. Like, I don't think he was going to do anything about it. He just said it," Kepford said.

But others did take it seriously, and one of the students called a parent and police.

The call came in as a man on the school bus with a gun.

Officers stopped the bus immediately, made the students get out, and searched everything and everyone.

Corporal Leon Calhoun with BAPD said, "We have to take these very seriously. We want everyone to understand we have to take them seriously, the school has to take it seriously, because we don't know. We don't know if he actually had a firearm."

They found no weapons, and no one was hurt, but the student who made the threat is not off the hook.

"This is going to be an opportunity for this young man to learn that you've got to be careful with what you say," Calhoun said.

Officers said they'll investigate, and likely pursue charges - disorderly conduct, which covers threats.

Kepford said even though she didn't take the threat seriously, she's glad police officers did.

"Yeah, they took it seriously. I'm glad, if something were to happen, that they would be able to handle that. It was good, I felt safe the entire time," she said.

We asked the school district if the student will face any punishment, but have not yet heard back.