Tulsa Woman Says She Witnessed Man Punch 12-Year-Old Boy

A north Tulsa mother said she watched as a grown man punched a 12-year-old Owen Elementary School student in the face.

It happened after school as the kids were walking home.

The mother who saw it said she wants the man arrested.

Tulsa Public Schools said a police report has been made and they've issued a ban letter for the man - meaning if he comes near the school again it will be considered criminal trespassing.

Drops of blood stain the pavement right outside Owen Elementary. Debra Morton said that’s where she watched as a grown man assaulted a 12-year-old boy.

She said she jumped out of her car and snapped a picture as he walked away.

"He made some comment as to, ‘This is what happens,’ or, ‘Do you want this,’ to him like he deserved it," Morton said.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon as kids were walking home from school.

Morton said, "I was dumbfounded. I mean, how do you explain a grown man coming at a child?"

She said the man walked up Latimer Street, threw off his jacket and went straight for the group of little boys.

"If he did that to one kid he could do that to any kid," Morton said.

She said the man's nephew was having problems with the 12-year-old, so the man decided to take matters into his own hands.

"I've had problems with kids on their way home and I just call the school," Morton said. “Go to the school, go to the parent, talk to the child. Don't ever take it into your hands that way."

Morton said now her son is scared, and, she said she won't sleep easy until the guy is caught.

Tulsa police said this kind of crime is felony child abuse and that, right now, they do have a person of interest in the case.