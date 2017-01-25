Tulsa Woman Says She Witnessed Man Punch 12-Year-Old Boy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Woman Says She Witnessed Man Punch 12-Year-Old Boy

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Public Schools said a police report has been made and they've issued a ban letter for the man. Tulsa Public Schools said a police report has been made and they've issued a ban letter for the man.
Drops of blood stain the pavement right outside Owen Elementary. Drops of blood stain the pavement right outside Owen Elementary.
Debra Morton said, "I was dumbfounded. I mean, how do you explain a grown man coming at a child?" Debra Morton said, "I was dumbfounded. I mean, how do you explain a grown man coming at a child?"
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A north Tulsa mother said she watched as a grown man punched a 12-year-old Owen Elementary School student in the face.

It happened after school as the kids were walking home.

The mother who saw it said she wants the man arrested.

Tulsa Public Schools said a police report has been made and they've issued a ban letter for the man - meaning if he comes near the school again it will be considered criminal trespassing.

Drops of blood stain the pavement right outside Owen Elementary. Debra Morton said that’s where she watched as a grown man assaulted a 12-year-old boy.

She said she jumped out of her car and snapped a picture as he walked away.

"He made some comment as to, ‘This is what happens,’ or, ‘Do you want this,’ to him like he deserved it," Morton said.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon as kids were walking home from school.

Morton said, "I was dumbfounded. I mean, how do you explain a grown man coming at a child?"

She said the man walked up Latimer Street, threw off his jacket and went straight for the group of little boys.

"If he did that to one kid he could do that to any kid," Morton said.

She said the man's nephew was having problems with the 12-year-old, so the man decided to take matters into his own hands.

"I've had problems with kids on their way home and I just call the school," Morton said. “Go to the school, go to the parent, talk to the child. Don't ever take it into your hands that way."

Morton said now her son is scared, and, she said she won't sleep easy until the guy is caught.

Tulsa police said this kind of crime is felony child abuse and that, right now, they do have a person of interest in the case.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.